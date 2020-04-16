NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

_____

064 FPUS51 KBUF 160832

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

NYZ001-162130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

flurries late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain and

snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the

evening. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows

around 30. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ010-162130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

flurries late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers early this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain showers late. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the upper

20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ002-162130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

flurries late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain and

snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the

evening. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. Light winds.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph

or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ011-162130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

flurries late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain showers early this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers late. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow with rain likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ085-162130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries through early afternoon.

A chance of snow showers late. Cold with highs ranging from the mid

30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to

the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ012-162130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

flurries late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s

on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ019-162130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers early, then

mostly cloudy with snow showers likely late this morning. Partly

sunny with a chance of flurries early this afternoon, then partly

sunny late. Additional accumulation ranging from little or nothing

across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher

terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior

valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior

valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ020-162130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely through early afternoon.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging

from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ021-162130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy late. Cold with

highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging

from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the

lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ013-162130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of flurries

late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers this afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s

on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Cold with

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the

lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ014-162130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of flurries

late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers this afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s

on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the

higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ003-162130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of flurries

late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ004-162130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

flurries late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ005-162130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

flurries late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain and

snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs around 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ006-162130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening. Lows

ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph

or less, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower

40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ007-162130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain showers and flurries this afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the

evening. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the

lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ008-162130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of flurries late. Cold

with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening. Lows

ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light

winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather