NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020

_____

579 FPUS51 KBUF 170837

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

437 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

NYZ001-172115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

437 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore to

the mid 40s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ010-172115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

437 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Numerous showers early, then scattered showers late this morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ002-172115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

437 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 40s inland. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ011-172115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

437 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows around 40. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs around 60. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ085-172115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

437 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Numerous rain showers early, then scattered rain showers late this

morning. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows ranging from the upper

20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ012-172115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

437 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered rain showers this morning. Breezy with highs ranging from

the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ019-172115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

437 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Numerous rain showers early, then scattered rain showers late this

morning. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore to

around 50 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ020-172115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

437 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ021-172115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

437 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers this morning. Highs ranging

from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around

50 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ013-172115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

437 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ014-172115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

437 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers through early afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ003-172115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

437 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers through early afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore to

the mid 40s inland. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows around 40. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ004-172115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

437 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then numerous showers late this

morning. Scattered showers early this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 40s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ005-172115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

437 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers through early afternoon, then scattered

showers late. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 40s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ006-172115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

437 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers through early afternoon, then

scattered rain showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows ranging from the mid

20s across the Tug Hill to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow showers overnight. Not as cold with lows ranging from the mid

30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ007-172115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

437 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers through early afternoon, then

scattered rain showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Colder with lows ranging from the

lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,

then rain and snow showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the

mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ008-172115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

437 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Widespread rain and snow showers early, then widespread

rain showers through early afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 20 to 25. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers, rain showers with a chance of freezing rain

overnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers with a chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around

50 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

