NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 2, 2020
_____
518 FPUS51 KBUF 030902
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
402 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020
NYZ001-032230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
402 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early this morning, then patchy fog
from late morning on. Showers from late morning on. Highs ranging
from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 40s
inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog in the evening. Rain
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ010-032230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
402 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early this morning, then patchy fog
from late morning on. A chance of showers early. Showers from late
morning on. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog in the evening. Rain
showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ002-032230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
402 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this
afternoon. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog in the evening. Rain
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ011-032230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
402 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this
afternoon. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog in the evening. Rain
showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely overnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10
to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ085-032230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
402 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early this morning. Patchy fog from
late morning on. A chance of showers early. Showers from late
morning on. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog in the evening. Rain
showers with snow showers likely. Snow accumulation ranging from
little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less
across the higher terrain. Lows ranging from around 30 inland to the
mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder with
highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid
20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ012-032230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
402 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this
afternoon. A chance of showers this morning. Showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog in the evening. Rain
showers with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow and
rain showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little
or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the
higher terrain. Colder with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90
percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph,
becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ019-032230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
402 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog. A chance of showers early. Showers from late
morning on. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog in the evening. Rain
showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Colder with lows ranging
from around 30 in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ020-032230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
402 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog. A chance of showers early. Showers from late
morning on. Highs in the upper 40s. Light south winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog in the evening. Rain
showers with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance
of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ021-032230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
402 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers this morning.
Showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog in the evening. Rain
showers with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance
of snow and rain showers overnight. Colder with lows around 30. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ013-032230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
402 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Patchy fog this
afternoon. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers this
afternoon. Mild with highs around 50. Light winds, becoming south
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog in the evening. Rain
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Colder with
highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to
the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ014-032230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
402 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Patchy fog this
afternoon. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers this
afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops
to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog in the evening. Rain
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Colder with
highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ003-032230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
402 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers this morning.
Showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Light southeast winds.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog in the evening. Rain
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ004-032230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
402 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain showers late this
morning. Rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
southeast winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog in the evening. Rain
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ005-032230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
402 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain showers late this
morning. Rain showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. Light southeast
winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog in the evening. Rain showers
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ006-032230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
402 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog early this morning, then
patchy fog from late morning on. A chance of rain showers late this
morning. Rain showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower
40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.
Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog in the evening. Rain showers
in the evening, then snow showers likely with a chance of rain
showers overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing
across the lower elevations to around an inch on the Tug Hill. Lows
ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15
mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of
rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from little
or nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug
Hill. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ007-032230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
402 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog early, then patchy fog
from late morning on. A chance of rain and snow showers late this
morning. A chance of rain showers early this afternoon, then rain
showers late. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog in the evening. Rain showers
with snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow and
rain showers overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch on the Tug
Hill. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with a chance of
rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow
and rain showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation
ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to
2 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ008-032230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
402 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Patchy
fog this afternoon. A chance of rain and snow showers late this
morning. A chance of rain showers early this afternoon, then rain
showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to
the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog in the evening. Rain and snow
showers in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90
percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation ranging
from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches
across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper
30s across the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph, becoming
light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
JLA
_____
