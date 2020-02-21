NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 20, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
322 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
322 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear and not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ010-212215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
322 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cold with near steady temperatures
in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ002-212215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
322 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear and not as cold with near steady temperatures in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ011-212215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
322 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cold with near steady temperatures
in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ085-212215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
322 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
southwest with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the
upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland
to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ012-212215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
322 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and not as cold with lows 20 to 25.
Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ019-212215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
322 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to
the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in
interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ020-212215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
322 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ021-212215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
322 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ013-212215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
322 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ014-212215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
322 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to
the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ003-212215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
322 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ004-212215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
322 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ005-212215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
322 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers early.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid
20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland
to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ006-212215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
322 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then mostly sunny early this afternoon. Sunny late. Highs ranging
from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug
Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s
across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ007-212215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
322 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers late this morning.
Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from 20 to 25 across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid
20s across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ008-212215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
322 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the
hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
