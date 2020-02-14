NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2020
_____
332 FPUS51 KBUF 140823
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
323 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
NYZ001-142230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
323 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers through early
afternoon, then mostly sunny late. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from around
5 above inland to around 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ010-142230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
323 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers through early
afternoon, then mostly sunny late. Cold with highs around 15.
Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 above inland to 5 to
10 above along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ002-142230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
323 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely this morning,
then partly sunny with scattered snow showers early this afternoon.
Mostly sunny late. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold
with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from around
5 above inland to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the
lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts
up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ011-142230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
323 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers through early
afternoon, then mostly sunny late. Cold with highs 10 to 15.
Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures around 30.
South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ085-142230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
323 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow showers early, then mostly
cloudy with scattered snow showers through early afternoon. Partly
sunny late. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs
10 to 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows ranging from
zero to 5 above inland to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the
Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ012-142230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
323 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely early, then
mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers late this morning. Mostly
sunny this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold
with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs around 30. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to
the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 20.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ019-142230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
323 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow showers this morning, then
partly sunny with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Additional
accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with
highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Cold with lows ranging from
zero to 5 above in interior valleys to 5 to 10 above along the Lake
Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s in interior
valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ020-142230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
323 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow showers this morning, then
partly sunny with scattered snow showers early this afternoon.
Mostly sunny late. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with
highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 80
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 below. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs around 30. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid
20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 20.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ021-142230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
323 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow showers early, then mostly
cloudy with scattered snow showers late this morning. Mostly sunny
this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with
highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 below. Light
southwest winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid
20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ013-142230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
323 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers through early
afternoon, then mostly sunny late. Cold with highs 10 to 15.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging
from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ014-142230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
323 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely this morning,
then mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers early this afternoon.
Partly sunny late. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold
with highs ranging from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to
15 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Light
southwest winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the
upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ003-142230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
323 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow showers this morning, then
partly sunny with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Additional
accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with
highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10
mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures around 30.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ004-142230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
323 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Lake effect snow showers this morning, then scattered snow showers
this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most
persistent snows. Cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the
upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ005-142230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
323 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Lake effect snow showers this morning, then scattered snow showers
this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most
persistent snows. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows zero to
5 above. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs around 30. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the
upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ006-142230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
323 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely early,
then partly sunny with scattered snow showers from late morning on.
Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging
from zero to 5 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower
elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional
accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with
lows ranging from 10 below to 15 below zero across the Tug Hill to
zero to 5 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower
20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Lows ranging from 20 to 25 across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s
along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs ranging
from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
$$
NYZ007-142230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
323 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from around
5 above inland to around 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then lake effect snow showers likely overnight.
Accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with
lows ranging from 10 below to 15 below zero across the Tug Hill to
zero to 5 below along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to around
30 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Late evening lows 20 to 25, then temperatures rising to the mid 20s
on the Tug Hill and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
$$
NYZ008-142230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
323 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs zero to 5 above.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 10 below to 15 below
zero. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower
20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Lows 15 to 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
Hitchcock/Thomas
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather