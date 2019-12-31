NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019
_____
793 FPUS51 KBUF 310944
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
444 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
NYZ001-312215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
444 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Snow and rain showers this morning. Snow showers this
afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ010-312215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
444 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning. Snow showers this
afternoon. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing
to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow
showers overnight. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Windy
with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ002-312215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
444 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Snow accumulation an
inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Little
or no additional accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ011-312215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
444 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Snow and rain showers likely this morning. Snow showers
this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ085-312215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
444 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow and rain showers likely this morning. Snow showers
this afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from an inch or less across
the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain.
Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s inland to
the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches
in the most persistent snows. Windy with lows ranging from the mid
20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in
the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland
to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the
Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to
the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ012-312215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
444 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers early, then widespread
snow showers. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Near steady temperatures
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20
mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches
in the most persistent snows. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation in the most
persistent snows ranging from an inch or less across the lower
elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Highs ranging
from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ019-312215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
444 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow showers. Accumulation ranging from around an inch
across the lower elevations to around 2 inches across the higher
terrain. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s
inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10
to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of snow 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches
in the most persistent snows. Windy with lows ranging from the mid
20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in
the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in
interior valleys to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cold with highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the
mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ020-312215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
444 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow showers. Accumulation ranging from around an inch
across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher
terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging from around 30 on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches
in the most persistent snows. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 100
percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches in
the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ021-312215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
444 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers from late
morning on. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the
mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on
the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging
from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ013-312215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
444 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...A chance of snow and rain showers early, then snow showers
with rain showers likely from late morning on. Snow accumulation
ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around
an inch across the higher terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging
from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no
additional accumulation. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging
from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ014-312215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
444 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers early, then snow and rain
showers from late morning on. Snow accumulation ranging from little
or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the
higher terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation ranging
from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch
across the higher terrain. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the
hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the
lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ003-312215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
444 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Snow and rain showers. Little snow accumulation. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.
Accumulation an inch or less. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ004-312215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
444 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers early, then rain and snow
showers from late morning on. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
around 40. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows
around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ005-312215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
444 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers early, then rain and snow
showers from late morning on. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow
showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows around 30.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ006-312215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
444 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation ranging from
little or nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on
the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to
around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible.
Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation in the most
persistent snows ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower
elevations to 5 to 8 inches on the Tug Hill. Lows ranging from the
mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation in the
most persistent snows ranging from up to 2 inches across the lower
elevations to 5 to 8 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from
the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ007-312215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
444 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Accumulation ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug
Hill. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper
30s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible.
Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation in the most
persistent snows ranging from 2 to 4 inches across the lower
elevations to 6 to 9 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with lows in the
upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation in the most
persistent snows ranging from up to 2 inches across the lower
elevations to 5 to 8 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to the
upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ008-312215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
444 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then snow and rain showers from
late morning on. Additional snow accumulation ranging from an inch
or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the
higher terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible.
Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation in the most
persistent snows ranging from 2 to 4 inches across the lower
elevations to 4 to 8 inches across the higher terrain. Lows in the
mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation in the
most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower
elevations to 4 to 8 inches across the higher terrain. Highs ranging
from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
_____
