NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019

880 FPUS51 KBUF 090832

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

NYZ001-092230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers early. Showers from late morning on.

Mild with highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder. Early

morning highs around 40, then temperatures falling into the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in

the afternoon. Windy with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ010-092230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Windy, colder. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then

temperatures falling into the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in

the afternoon. Windy with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ002-092230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers early. Showers from late morning on.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Windy. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures

falling into the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ011-092230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Early morning highs in the lower

40s, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then lake

effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ085-092230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers. Breezy, mild with

highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the

Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy, colder. Early morning highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s inland and to

the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows ranging from

around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in

the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing

snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ012-092230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers. Breezy with highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or

less across the higher terrain. Early morning highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the

hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ019-092230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers, breezy, mild with highs around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or

less across the higher terrain. Windy, colder. Early morning highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the

lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the

hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in

the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on

the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing

snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ020-092230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch

or less. Early morning highs around 40, then temperatures falling

into the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Much colder with

lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then lake

effect snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ021-092230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early, then rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch

or less. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures

falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ013-092230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Early morning highs in the mid

40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ014-092230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Much

colder with lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ003-092230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling

into the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ004-092230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Windy. Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures

falling into the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Much colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ005-092230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers early this morning, then showers from

late morning on. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Early morning highs in the mid 40s,

then temperatures falling into the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Much colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ006-092230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers early this morning, then showers from

late morning on. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Windy. Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling

to the upper 20s on the Tug Hill and to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Much colder with

lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing

snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ007-092230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Early morning highs in the mid

40s, then temperatures falling to around 30 inland and to the mid

30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ008-092230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers and freezing rain early, then a

chance of rain showers early. Rain showers from late morning on.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Early morning highs in

the mid 40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the

hilltops and to around 30 across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Much

colder with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

