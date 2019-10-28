NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019
666 FPUS51 KBUF 280834
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
434 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
NYZ001-282115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
434 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ010-282115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
434 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ002-282115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
434 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming
south 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ011-282115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
434 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light
southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ085-282115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
434 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower
60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,
becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ012-282115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
434 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s
on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light
southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warm with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ019-282115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
434 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the
lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warm with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
morning, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ020-282115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
434 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the
hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ021-282115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
434 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from around
60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s
on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ013-282115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
434 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower
60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ014-282115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
434 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Warm with
highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warm with highs ranging from the
upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ003-282115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
434 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ004-282115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
434 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ005-282115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
434 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ006-282115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
434 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ007-282115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
434 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, warm with highs ranging
from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ008-282115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
434 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
