NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 26 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers early, then partly sunny this
afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 40s
inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Much warmer with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers early, then partly sunny this
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10
mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to
the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Much warmer with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with
highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny this
afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to
the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with
highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and
more humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the
upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the
lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Much warmer with lows ranging
from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with
highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning...then partly sunny
this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and much warmer with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with
highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy valley fog developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the
lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Much warmer with lows ranging
from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the
Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with
highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning...then partly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy valley fog developing
overnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10
mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Much
warmer with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with
highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy early, then showers late this morning. Becoming
partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid
60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog valley developing
overnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10
mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10
mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Milder with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy early, then showers likely late this morning. Partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops
to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy valley fog developing
overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise sunny.
Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer with lows around 60. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and
more humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy early, then showers likely late this morning. Partly
sunny early this afternoon, then partly sunny with scattered showers
late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around
70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Warm and more humid with highs ranging from the lower
70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy early, then showers late this morning. Partly sunny
this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s
inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with
highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 70s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy early, then showers likely late this morning. Partly
sunny with scattered showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs
around 70. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers early in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Breezy and much cooler with
lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer
with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then cloudy with showers likely late
this morning. Partly sunny with scattered showers this afternoon.
Breezy with highs around 70. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers early in the evening.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 30
percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers late this morning through early
afternoon, then scattered showers late. Breezy with highs ranging
from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the upper
40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Milder with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across
the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers later this morning through early
afternoon. Scattered showers late. Breezy with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers early in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Much cooler with lows ranging
from the mid 40s across the Tug Hill to around 50 along the Lake
Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug
Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Milder with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers
late this morning through early afternoon. Scattered showers late.
Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers early in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40
percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Milder with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across
the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
