NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019
_____
346 FPUS51 KBUF 040826
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
NYZ001-042100-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
early, then partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much cooler with lows ranging from the
upper 40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ010-042100-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms early, then partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much cooler with lows ranging from
around 50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ002-042100-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms early, then partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much cooler with lows ranging from the
upper 40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ011-042100-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers late this morning.
Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ085-042100-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this
morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows ranging
from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland
to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ012-042100-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers late this morning.
Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ019-042100-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Much cooler with lows ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys
to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs around 70. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in
interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ020-042100-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers through early
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ021-042100-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers
through early afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10
mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. East winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ013-042100-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
through early afternoon. Partly sunny late. Highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower to mid 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much cooler with lows around 50.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ014-042100-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
through early afternoon. Partly sunny late. Highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower to mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ003-042100-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this
morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35
mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much cooler with lows ranging from
around 50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland
to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ004-042100-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers through early
afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ005-042100-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through early afternoon.
Partly sunny late. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ006-042100-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early, then showers
likely late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers early
this afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10
to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much cooler with lows ranging from the
upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to
around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 across
the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph
or less, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ007-042100-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early, then showers
likely late this morning. A chance of showers early this afternoon.
Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler.
Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to
around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from around 50 across the Tug Hill to the mid
50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ008-042100-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early this morning,
then showers likely late this morning. A chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the
lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. East winds
10 mph or less, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
JM/JJR/TMA
_____
