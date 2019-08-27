NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 26, 2019
_____
765 FPUS51 KBUF 270827
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
NYZ001-272115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then cloudy with a chance
of showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy early this afternoon,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ010-272115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ002-272115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ011-272115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ085-272115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from
the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from the
mid 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ012-272115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ019-272115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny early this
afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Breezy
with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows ranging from the
lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s
on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from the
mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ020-272115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ021-272115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers through early afternoon. Partly sunny late. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across
the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a
chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid
70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ013-272115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through early
afternoon, then partly sunny late. Highs ranging from around 70 on
the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a
chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ014-272115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then a chance of showers through early
afternoon. Partly sunny late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on
the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ003-272115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then a chance of showers late this
morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ004-272115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ005-272115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ006-272115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Lows
ranging from the lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along
the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
across the Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ007-272115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Warm with
lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to around 60 along
the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ008-272115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper
60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather