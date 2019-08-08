NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019
_____
831 FPUS51 KBUF 080549
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
NYZ001-080900-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ010-080900-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland
to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ002-080900-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds,
becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ011-080900-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ085-080900-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging
from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along
the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ012-080900-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny
in the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy
with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ019-080900-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late.
Lows ranging from around 60 in interior valleys to the mid 60s along
the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to around
60 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ020-080900-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
late. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ021-080900-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
late. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny
in the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ013-080900-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny
in the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ014-080900-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.
Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ003-080900-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland
to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ004-080900-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ005-080900-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.
Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ006-080900-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill
to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to around 60 along
the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ007-080900-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug
Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to the
upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ008-080900-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny
in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
JJR
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather