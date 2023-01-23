NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023 _____ 526 FPUS51 KBGM 230835 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 NYZ009-232100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ015-232100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ016-232100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ017-232100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ018-232100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ022-232100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Brisk with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ023-232100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Brisk with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ024-232100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ025-232100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Brisk with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ036-232100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ037-232100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow, freezing rain and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ044-232100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ045-232100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ046-232100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ055-232100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ056-232100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ057-232100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow and freezing rain this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ062-232100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow, freezing rain and sleet this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Brisk with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. $$

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather