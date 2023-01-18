NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain likely

this morning, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of

freezing rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, flurries with a

slight chance of freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the

morning, then snow, rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain and sleet. Additional light

sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

a chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation

of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Little or

no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain and freezing rain. Little or

no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around

40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain, snow and rain likely in the morning, then

rain with freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain. Rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation

of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation

of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation

of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Rain with freezing rain likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and rain in the

morning, then rain, snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain, snow and rain. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow with freezing rain likely in the morning,

then freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain, snow and rain likely in the morning, then

rain, snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 40. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain and freezing rain. Little or

no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Freezing rain and rain. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...A chance of sprinkles this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain and freezing rain. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

