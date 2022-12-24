NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with highs near 15. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Wind chill values as

low as 22 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 5 to

10 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of flurries. Areas of

blowing snow. Windy with highs near 15. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. Blustery

with lows near 10. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of flurries. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with

highs near 15. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. Blustery

with lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of flurries. Areas of

blowing snow. Blustery with highs near 15. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

27 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. Brisk

with lows near 10. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of flurries. Areas of

blowing snow. Windy with highs near 15. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. Blustery

with lows near 10. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of flurries. Areas of

blowing snow. Windy with highs near 10. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 33 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. Blustery

with lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of flurries. Areas of blowing snow. Windy with highs

near 10. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 32 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. Blustery

with lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of flurries. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with

highs near 10. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries in the

evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of flurries. Areas of

blowing snow. Blustery with highs 10 TO 15. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

29 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. Blustery

with lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of flurries. Areas of

blowing snow. Blustery with highs 10 TO 15. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as

27 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. Blustery

with lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of flurries. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with

highs near 15. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. Lows 5 to

10 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of flurries. Areas of

blowing snow. Blustery with highs near 10. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

28 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries after

midnight. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of flurries. Areas of

blowing snow. Highs 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries after

midnight. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of flurries. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with

highs 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph this morning. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries after

midnight. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of flurries. Areas of

blowing snow. Highs near 10. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of flurries. Areas of

blowing snow. Highs near 10. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of flurries. Areas of blowing snow. Highs 5 to

10 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 29 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of flurries this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this

afternoon. Highs near 10. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

