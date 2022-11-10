NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Less humid with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

