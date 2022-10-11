NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022

_____

615 FPUS51 KBGM 110736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

NYZ009-112000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ015-112000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ016-112000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ017-112000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ018-112000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ022-112000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ023-112000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ024-112000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ025-112000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ036-112000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ037-112000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ044-112000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ045-112000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ046-112000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ055-112000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ056-112000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ057-112000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ062-112000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather