NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

_____

069 FPUS51 KBGM 290740

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

NYZ009-292000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ015-292000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ016-292000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ017-292000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ018-292000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ022-292000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ023-292000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ024-292000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ025-292000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ036-292000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ037-292000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ044-292000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ045-292000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ046-292000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ055-292000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ056-292000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ057-292000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ062-292000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

340 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather