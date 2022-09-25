NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

NYZ009-252000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ015-252000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ016-252000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ017-252000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ018-252000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ022-252000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ023-252000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ024-252000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ025-252000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ036-252000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ037-252000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ044-252000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ045-252000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ046-252000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ055-252000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ056-252000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ057-252000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ062-252000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

