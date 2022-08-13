NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

