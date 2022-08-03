NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

NYZ009-032000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ015-032000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ016-032000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ017-032000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ018-032000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ022-032000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ023-032000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ024-032000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ025-032000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ036-032000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ037-032000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ044-032000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ045-032000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ046-032000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ055-032000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ056-032000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ057-032000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ062-032000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

