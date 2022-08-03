NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 2, 2022 _____ 986 FPUS51 KBGM 030735 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 NYZ009-032000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ015-032000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ016-032000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ017-032000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ018-032000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ022-032000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ023-032000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ024-032000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ025-032000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ036-032000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ037-032000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ044-032000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ045-032000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ046-032000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ055-032000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ056-032000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ057-032000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ062-032000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather