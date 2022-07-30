NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

NYZ009-302000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ015-302000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ016-302000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ017-302000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ018-302000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ022-302000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ023-302000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ024-302000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ025-302000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ036-302000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ037-302000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ044-302000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ045-302000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ046-302000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ055-302000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ056-302000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ057-302000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ062-302000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

