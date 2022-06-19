NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 18, 2022

_____

733 FPUS51 KBGM 190738

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

NYZ009-192000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ015-192000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ016-192000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ017-192000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ018-192000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ022-192000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ023-192000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ024-192000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ025-192000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. More humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ036-192000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ037-192000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ044-192000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ045-192000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ046-192000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ055-192000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ056-192000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ057-192000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ062-192000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

338 AM EDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather