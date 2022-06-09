NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ 883 FPUS51 KBGM 090735 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 NYZ009-092000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ015-092000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ016-092000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ017-092000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ018-092000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ022-092000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ023-092000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ024-092000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ025-092000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ036-092000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ037-092000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ044-092000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ045-092000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ046-092000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ055-092000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ056-092000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ057-092000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ062-092000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$