NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 20, 2022

_____

512 FPUS51 KBGM 210736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-212000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and less

humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ015-212000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ016-212000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ017-212000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and less

humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ018-212000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and less

humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ022-212000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ023-212000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ024-212000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ025-212000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ036-212000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ037-212000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ044-212000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ045-212000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ046-212000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ055-212000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ056-212000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ057-212000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ062-212000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and less humid with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather