NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

347 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

