NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 _____ 737 FPUS51 KBGM 140736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-142000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ015-142000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ016-142000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ017-142000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ018-142000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ022-142000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ023-142000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ024-142000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ025-142000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ036-142000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ037-142000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ044-142000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ045-142000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ046-142000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ055-142000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ056-142000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ057-142000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ062-142000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather