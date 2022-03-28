NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 27, 2022

_____

915 FPUS51 KBGM 280736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-282000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around 17.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening. Lows

around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ015-282000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Numerous snow showers. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ016-282000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Periods of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ017-282000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Periods of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ018-282000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ022-282000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ023-282000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around 20.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows around 13.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ024-282000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows around 13.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ025-282000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Numerous snow showers. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ036-282000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 17. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ037-282000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around 20.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ044-282000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Periods of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 17.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ045-282000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 17. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ046-282000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ055-282000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows around 12. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ056-282000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around 20.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ057-282000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around 17.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ062-282000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated snow showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather