NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022 _____ 032 FPUS51 KBGM 160925 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 NYZ009-162115- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 10 TO 15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sleet in the morning. Snow. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near zero. .WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs near 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 below. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ015-162115- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet or snow and freezing rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Blustery with lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ016-162115- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet or freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sleet in the morning. Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ017-162115- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet or freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sleet in the morning. Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 TO 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ018-162115- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet or freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows 15 TO 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sleet in the morning. Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 TO 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ022-162115- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow or sleet or freezing rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows 15 TO 20. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ023-162115- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow or sleet or freezing rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sleet in the morning. Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Blustery with lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ024-162115- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet or snow and freezing rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows around 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sleet in the morning. Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows near 15. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ025-162115- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet or snow and freezing rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sleet in the morning. Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs near 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ036-162115- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Blustery with lows 15 TO 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to east 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sleet in the morning. Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 TO 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs near 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ037-162115- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Blustery with lows near 15. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Sleet or rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows near 10. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 below. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ044-162115- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet or snow and freezing rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows 15 TO 20. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sleet in the morning. Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near zero. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs near 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ045-162115- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet or snow and freezing rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows 15 TO 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Rain or sleet in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Highs 15 TO 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near zero. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ046-162115- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Sleet or rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ055-162115- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet or snow or rain or freezing rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sleet or rain in the morning. Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows near 15. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ056-162115- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet or rain or snow and freezing rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain or sleet in the morning. Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows near 15. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ057-162115- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow or sleet or freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Blustery with lows 15 TO 20. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to east 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Rain or sleet in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ062-162115- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 425 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet or freezing rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Blustery with lows 15 TO 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow, rain. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather