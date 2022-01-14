NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 13, 2022 _____ 220 FPUS51 KBGM 140836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-142100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 below to 15 below zero. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 2 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 11 below to 17 below zero. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ015-142100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 3 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 9 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ016-142100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 3 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 9 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ017-142100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 below to 1 above zero. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 6 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 below to zero. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ018-142100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 below. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ022-142100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 1 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2 below. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ023-142100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 1 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 8 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ024-142100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2 below. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ025-142100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows around 2 below. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 7 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ036-142100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 3 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 below. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ037-142100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11 below. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ044-142100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 below. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 4 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 below. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ045-142100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 below. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 6 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 below. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ046-142100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 below. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ055-142100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2 below. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 9 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 below. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ056-142100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 below. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 8 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 below. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ057-142100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 below. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 26 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 below. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ062-142100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather