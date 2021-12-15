NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Blustery with

highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Breezy

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 50.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

346 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

