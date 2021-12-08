NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 7, 2021 _____ 471 FPUS51 KBGM 080836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-082100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Light snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ015-082100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Light snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ016-082100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Light snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ017-082100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Light snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ018-082100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Light snow likely in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ022-082100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Light snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ023-082100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Light snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ024-082100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Light snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ025-082100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Light snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ036-082100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Light snow in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ037-082100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Light snow in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ044-082100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ045-082100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ046-082100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ055-082100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ056-082100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ057-082100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ062-082100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather