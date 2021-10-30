NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

219 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

