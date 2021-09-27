NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 26, 2021

311 FPUS51 KBGM 270736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-272000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ015-272000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ016-272000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ017-272000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ018-272000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ022-272000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ023-272000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ024-272000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ025-272000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ036-272000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ037-272000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ044-272000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ045-272000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ046-272000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ055-272000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ056-272000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ057-272000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ062-272000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

