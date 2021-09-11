NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 10, 2021 _____ 110 FPUS51 KBGM 110736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-112000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ015-112000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ016-112000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ017-112000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ018-112000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ022-112000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ023-112000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ024-112000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ025-112000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ036-112000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ037-112000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ044-112000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ045-112000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ046-112000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ055-112000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ056-112000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ057-112000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ062-112000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather