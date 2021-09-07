NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 6, 2021 _____ 593 FPUS51 KBGM 070736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-072000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ015-072000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ016-072000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ017-072000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ018-072000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ022-072000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ023-072000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ024-072000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ025-072000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ036-072000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ037-072000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ044-072000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ045-072000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ046-072000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ055-072000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ056-072000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ057-072000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ062-072000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$

_____