Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

NYZ009-032000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ015-032000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ016-032000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of drizzle. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ017-032000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ018-032000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ022-032000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Highs around

70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ023-032000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ024-032000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ025-032000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ036-032000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ037-032000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ044-032000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to

5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ045-032000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ046-032000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ055-032000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ056-032000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ057-032000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ062-032000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

