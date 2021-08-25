NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

NYZ009-252000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ015-252000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ016-252000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ017-252000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ018-252000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ022-252000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ023-252000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ024-252000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ025-252000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ036-252000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ037-252000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ044-252000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ045-252000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ046-252000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ055-252000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ056-252000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ057-252000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ062-252000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

