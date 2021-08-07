NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

