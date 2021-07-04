NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 3, 2021

_____

210 FPUS51 KBGM 040736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-042000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ015-042000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ016-042000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ017-042000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ018-042000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ022-042000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ023-042000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ024-042000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ025-042000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ036-042000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ037-042000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ044-042000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ045-042000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ046-042000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ055-042000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ056-042000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ057-042000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ062-042000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather