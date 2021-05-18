NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 17, 2021 _____ 393 FPUS51 KBGM 180736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-182000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ015-182000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ016-182000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ017-182000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ018-182000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ022-182000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ023-182000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ024-182000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ025-182000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ036-182000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ037-182000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ044-182000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ045-182000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ046-182000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ055-182000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ056-182000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ057-182000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ062-182000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Tue May 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$