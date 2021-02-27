NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 26, 2021 _____ 291 FPUS51 KBGM 270836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-272100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Periods of sleet, rain, snow and freezing rain likely this morning, then rain or sleet likely this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ015-272100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ016-272100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Blustery with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ017-272100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ018-272100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Blustery with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ022-272100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ023-272100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with possible freezing rain and sleet likely this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ024-272100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers, a chance of sleet and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ025-272100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Sleet likely, scattered rain showers and freezing rain likely this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ036-272100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ037-272100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow likely this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows 5 to 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ044-272100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Sleet likely with possible rain showers and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ045-272100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Sleet, rain, freezing rain and snow likely this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ046-272100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ055-272100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Sleet likely, scattered rain showers and freezing rain likely this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ056-272100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, sleet and freezing rain likely this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ057-272100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, sleet likely, periods of freezing rain and snow likely this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers or freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ062-272100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Periods of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$