NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 1, 2021

850 FPUS51 KBGM 020836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-022100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Widespread snow showers this morning, then snow likely this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 17. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers, rain showers likely with a chance of

freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of freezing rain.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ015-022100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Widespread snow showers

this morning, then snow this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15.

$$

NYZ016-022100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Widespread snow showers

this morning, then snow this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ017-022100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Widespread snow showers

this morning, then snow this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely with a chance of

freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

$$

NYZ018-022100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Widespread snow showers this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around

30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely with a chance of

freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers and freezing rain likely.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ022-022100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Widespread snow showers

this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ023-022100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Widespread snow showers

this morning, then snow this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the lower 20s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

$$

NYZ024-022100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Widespread snow showers

this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches.

Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15.

$$

NYZ025-022100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Widespread snow showers

this morning, then snow this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow

likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers, rain showers likely with a chance of

freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

$$

NYZ036-022100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Widespread snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers and freezing rain likely.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ037-022100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Widespread snow showers this morning, then snow likely this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of freezing rain.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ044-022100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Widespread snow showers this morning, then snow likely this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers, rain showers likely with a chance of

freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers and freezing rain likely.

Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ045-022100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Widespread snow showers this morning, then snow likely this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows around 20. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers, rain showers likely with a chance of

freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers and freezing rain likely.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ046-022100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Widespread snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers, rain showers likely with a chance of

freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers and freezing rain likely.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ055-022100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Widespread snow showers this morning, then snow likely this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches.

Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers, rain showers likely with a chance of

freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15.

$$

NYZ056-022100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Widespread snow showers this morning, then snow likely this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers, rain showers likely with a chance of

freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ057-022100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Widespread snow showers

this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers, rain showers likely with a chance of

freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers and freezing rain likely.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ062-022100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Widespread snow showers

this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 18 to 24 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely, a chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather