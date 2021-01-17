NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021

_____

002 FPUS51 KBGM 170836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-172100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ015-172100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ016-172100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ017-172100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ018-172100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ022-172100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ023-172100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ024-172100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ025-172100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ036-172100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ037-172100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ044-172100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ045-172100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ046-172100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ055-172100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ056-172100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ057-172100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ062-172100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather