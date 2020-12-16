NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020 _____ 060 FPUS51 KBGM 170236 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-170900- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 17. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ015-170900- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ016-170900- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ017-170900- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ018-170900- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 17. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ022-170900- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ023-170900- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ024-170900- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ025-170900- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ036-170900- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 16. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ037-170900- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 17. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ044-170900- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ045-170900- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows around 16. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ046-170900- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows around 14. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ055-170900- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ056-170900- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 18 to 24 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ057-170900- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows around 16. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 18 to 24 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ062-170900- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...A chance of sleet late this evening. Snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of blowing snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows around 16. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$