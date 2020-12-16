NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

060 FPUS51 KBGM 170236

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-170900-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 17. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ015-170900-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of freezing rain. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ016-170900-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of freezing rain. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ017-170900-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ018-170900-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 17. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ022-170900-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of freezing rain. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ023-170900-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 19. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

10 to 14 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ024-170900-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows

around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 12 to 18 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ025-170900-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ036-170900-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 16. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ037-170900-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 17. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ044-170900-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ045-170900-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows around 16. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ046-170900-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows around 14. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ055-170900-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows

around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 12 to 18 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ056-170900-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows

around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 18 to 24 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ057-170900-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches.

Lows around 16. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 18 to 24 inches.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ062-170900-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

935 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...A chance of sleet late this evening. Snow with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Areas of blowing snow. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 8 to

12 inches. Lows around 16. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow with a slight chance of freezing

rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 12 to 18 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

