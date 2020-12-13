NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-132100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of drizzle

with a slight chance of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle. A

slight chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 17. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ015-132100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a slight

chance of rain and drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ016-132100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ017-132100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a slight

chance of rain and drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ018-132100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a slight

chance of rain and drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ022-132100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a slight

chance of rain and drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of flurries. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ023-132100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ024-132100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ025-132100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ036-132100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a slight

chance of rain and drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ037-132100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a slight

chance of rain and drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ044-132100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a slight

chance of rain and drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ045-132100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. A slight chance of drizzle this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of flurries. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ046-132100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. A slight chance of drizzle this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ055-132100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of flurries. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ056-132100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of flurries. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ057-132100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows around

20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ062-132100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

