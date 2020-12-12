NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 11, 2020 _____ 410 FPUS51 KBGM 120836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-122100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ015-122100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ016-122100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ017-122100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ018-122100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ022-122100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ023-122100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ024-122100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ025-122100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ036-122100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ037-122100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ044-122100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ045-122100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ046-122100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ055-122100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ056-122100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ057-122100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ062-122100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. 