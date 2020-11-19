NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

_____

659 FPUS51 KBGM 190836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-192100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-192100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-192100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ017-192100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ018-192100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ022-192100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-192100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-192100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-192100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-192100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ037-192100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-192100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-192100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ046-192100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ055-192100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-192100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-192100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ062-192100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather