NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2020

_____

225 FPUS51 KBGM 300736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-302000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ015-302000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 40. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ016-302000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ017-302000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ018-302000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ022-302000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ023-302000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain showers. Snow likely this morning, then a

slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ024-302000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow and rain this morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ025-302000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Snow likely this morning. A slight chance of rain showers. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ036-302000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ037-302000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ044-302000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ045-302000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ046-302000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ055-302000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow with a chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ056-302000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow with a chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ057-302000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow

showers with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ062-302000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain this morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather