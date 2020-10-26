NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 25, 2020

_____

373 FPUS51 KBGM 260736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-262000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Areas of drizzle this afternoon. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of drizzle in the evening. Rain showers likely.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ015-262000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with areas of

drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of drizzle in the evening. Showers likely. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ016-262000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with areas of

drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of drizzle in the evening. Patchy fog in the

evening. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ017-262000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with areas of

drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of drizzle in the evening. Patchy fog in the

evening. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ018-262000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Areas of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of drizzle in the evening. Patchy fog in the

evening. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ022-262000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Areas of drizzle this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of drizzle in the evening. Showers likely. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ023-262000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with areas of

drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of drizzle in the evening. Patchy fog in the

evening. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ024-262000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely with

areas of drizzle in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ025-262000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of drizzle in the evening. Patchy fog in the

evening. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ036-262000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with areas of

drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with areas of drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ037-262000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Areas of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with areas of drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ044-262000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with areas of

drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with areas of drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ045-262000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with areas of drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ046-262000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ055-262000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with areas of drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ056-262000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with areas of drizzle this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with areas of drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ057-262000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with areas of drizzle this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ062-262000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with areas of drizzle this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather